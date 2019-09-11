Services
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
Mary A. Stevens


1945 - 2019
Mary A. Stevens Obituary
Mary A. Stevens

West Colesville - Mary A. Stevens, 74 of West Colesville went to be with her Lord on Sat. Sept. 7, 2019 at NY Presbyterian Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 31 years. Dannie Stevens, 5 children, Nancy & Jack Lezotte, Conklin, Karen Schuldt & James Skinner, Binghamton, Kristina Schuldt, Windsor, Nickolaus Schuldt, Binghamton, Sharron & Jeff Zablocki, Bainbridge, 21 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and also several nieces and nephews, and also her best friend, Mary (Dick) Cole, Kirkwood. She was a retired employee of Binghamton Psychiatric Center.

Funeral Services will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville on Sat. at 11 a.m. Jack Lezotte, her son-in-law, will officiate. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Harpursville. The family will receive friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Fri. from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Colesville Fire Dept. 1305 Colesville Rd. Binghamton, NY 13904. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 11, 2019
