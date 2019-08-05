|
Mary Ann Balanda
Johnson City - Mary Ann Balanda, 78 years, formerly of Johnson City, fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday morning, August 3, 2019 at Absolut Nursing Home.
She was predeceased by her parents, Andrew and Mary Balanda and a brother, Stephen.
Mary Ann is survived by two brothers, Robert and Michael (Rita) Balanda, a nephew, David, nieces, Carolyn and Laurel and cousins.
A graveside service will be offered by Very Rev. Protopresbyter James Dutko at St. Michael's Cemetery on Tuesday at 12:30am.
Contributions may be made in her memory to St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 296 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019