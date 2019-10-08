Services
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Church
207 Hates Ave.
Endicott, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Church
207 Hates Ave.
Endicott, NY
View Map
Endicott - Mary Ann Burgher, 84, of Endicott went to be with the Lord Monday October 7, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents George and Anna Barron, four brothers and three sisters-in-law John and Anna Barron, Michael and Ann Barron, Joseph and Olga Barron and William Barron, her sister and brother-in-law Helen and Richard Morgart. She is survived by her sister-in-law Olga Barron, and her lifelong friend Ann Brown, also many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church, Endicott, a retired G.A.F. Employee and a Reis's Auto Employee, a former member of the Endicott Knight's of Columbus Ladies Auxillary. Mary Ann took pleasure in Cooking, Reading, Praying the Rosary Daily, and enjoyed her time spent building camp fires in the summer at Guestward Ho Camp. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Joseph's Church 207 Hates Ave. Endicott. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The Family will receive friends at St. Joseph's Church on Saturday from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in memory of Mary Ann may be made to a .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019
