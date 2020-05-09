Mary Ann Duke
Dr. Mary Ann Duke

Dr. Mary Ann Duke was called to eternal rest on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was 58 years old and a resident of Washington D.C. Mary Ann is survived by her beloved children; Erik, Katrina, and Claire Holmvik of Chevy Chase, MD and Isabelle Duke of Sudbury, MA. She is also survived by her family in Johnson City, NY including her parents; Michael and Mary Duke, her siblings; Diane (Dr. Bill) Marusich, Elaine Duke and Michael J. Duke. In addition, she is survived by her nephews and a niece: Will Marusich, Dr. Jim (Vanessa) Marusich, and Natalie (Kevin) Mihelc as well as six great nephews and great nieces. Her uncles, James (Anna) Gabak and Frank Makein also survive her.

Mary Ann graduated as Valedictorian from Johnson City Senior High School, Class of 1979. She attended the RPI/Albany Medical accelerated Bachelor of Science/Medical Doctorate program, graduating from Albany Medical College in 1985. She was an Ophthalmologist/eye surgeon in Potomac, MD for many years. Mary Ann was also a published author.

Mary Ann loved us all. Our family will miss her vivacious, energetic self. She will be cherished by her lifelong friends in the Southern Tier and fondly missed by many friends in the Washington Metro Area.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of her family, with interment at St. Michael's Orthodox Church Cemetery in Binghamton, NY.

During these challenging times, please consider a contribution in Mary Ann's memory to your local food bank or your favorite charity.

Please remember Mary Ann in your prayers and with a smile and kindness to others.

Rest in peace Medka. Eternal Memory!

Kindly share your reflections of Mary Ann on her guestbook at CHOPYAK-SCHEIDER.COM.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
May 9, 2020
May you dance with the angels my dear friend! We have been friends for almost 50 years. You have touched so many lives and are loved by many.
Patti
Friend
May 9, 2020
Dear Duke Family, It is with deep sadness that I learned of Mary Ann's death. You have my deepest condolence.
Pete Grigor
Neighbor
May 9, 2020
The Duke Family - sending you all my most heartfelt sympathy is the passing of Mary Ann. She was brilliant and beautiful, fun and down to earth with an infectious smile and always friendly. Cherish the good times you shared together, may they bring some comfort. My thoughts and are prayers are with you all. Hugs and love, teri
Teri Spalik
