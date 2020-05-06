Mary Ann (Citar) Golan



Binghamton - Mary Ann (Citar) Golan, 79, of Binghamton, ended her Earthly journey on Monday May 4, 2020, as her Heavenly Father called her home of natural causes. She was predeceased by her husband, John W. Golan, her parents, Michael and Mary Citar her brother John Citar and her son-in-law Joseph Farrell. She is survived by her daughter Dawn Farrell, her sister Katherine Citar and several nieces and nephews. She was a member of SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, Binghamton. She was a Eucharistic Minister and was active in the Altar Rosary Society. She was a retired Loan Officer for Marine Midland Bank and was a home health care aide. The family wishes to thank the staff at Willow Point Nursing Home for the care given to Mary. Due to the current health crisis, a private Funeral Mass will be offered at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store