1/
Mary Ann Hickey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Hickey

Binghamton - Mary Ann Hickey, 80 of Binghamton, passed away Sunday July 26, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Hickey, Jr.; her son, Joseph Hickey; her daughter, Kelly Hickey; her parents, Frank and Anna Kushner; her brothers, Michael and Robert Kushner. She is survived by her son, Mark Hickey; her granddaughter, Ashley Hickey; her sister, .Anita Kaschak; her sister-in-law, Rita Kushner; also several nieces and nephews. She was a member of St. Mary's Orthodox Church and its choir. The family wishes to thank Elona Tordonato for the loving care and compassion shown to Mary Ann. There will be no funeral services. Burial will be in St. Mary's Orthodox Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Mary's Orthodox Church 1907 Jenkins St. Endicott, NY 13760.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 28 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved