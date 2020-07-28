Mary Ann HickeyBinghamton - Mary Ann Hickey, 80 of Binghamton, passed away Sunday July 26, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Hickey, Jr.; her son, Joseph Hickey; her daughter, Kelly Hickey; her parents, Frank and Anna Kushner; her brothers, Michael and Robert Kushner. She is survived by her son, Mark Hickey; her granddaughter, Ashley Hickey; her sister, .Anita Kaschak; her sister-in-law, Rita Kushner; also several nieces and nephews. She was a member of St. Mary's Orthodox Church and its choir. The family wishes to thank Elona Tordonato for the loving care and compassion shown to Mary Ann. There will be no funeral services. Burial will be in St. Mary's Orthodox Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Mary's Orthodox Church 1907 Jenkins St. Endicott, NY 13760.