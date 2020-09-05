Mary Ann James
Owego, New York - Mary Ann James, 85, of Owego, NY passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Vestal Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Mary Ann was born February 8, 1935 to the late John and Anna (Fritch) Tupy. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Raymond E. James Sr. and her brother John Tupy of Johnson City, NY. Mary Ann is survived by her children, Victor "Vic" James (Kathy), Raymond "Kip" James Jr., Joseph "Joe" James (Hélène), Lorie Ann Hidock, and Thomas "Tom" James (Deborah); 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews. After graduating from Johnson City High School, Mary Ann worked for the Johnson's (EJ) in various roles for the family. After marrying Ray she enjoyed the rest of her life as a homemaker raising a family. Her hobbies included cooking, canning, sewing, crochet, and listening to country music. Anyone who knows Mary Ann will tell you how her love for her family and friends along with her many talents made her home a special place to gather. She will always be remembered for her Annual Holiday Cookie Party. The family wishes to thank all of the special friends of Mary Ann and Vestal Park for the support given these past few years. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Burial will follow in the Hope Cemetery, Newark Valley. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Please note: All state required social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Condolences may be made to Mary Ann's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
