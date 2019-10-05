|
|
Mary Ann Lee
Whitney Point and Harpursville - Mary Ann Lee, 55, of Whitney Point and Harpursville, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 3, 2019. She is predeceased by the love of her life, Shawn Livingston of Harpursville, her devoted and loving parents, Uriar (Bill) & Mary Lee and step-father, Joel (Bill) Bravo, all of Whitney Point, and oldest brother, Jim Wade and his wife, Fran, of Eustis, FL. She is survived by her sister, Becky (Garry) Smith of Cincinnatus, Oralee (Isaac) Graham of Charlotte, NC, Ruth (Jim) Stirneman of Roscoe, Montana, her #1 Handsome Brother, Richard Wade of Melbourne, FL, a very special "sister and brother-in-law", Darla and Charlie Dayton of Harpursville, and a large extended family.
Mary Ann lived life joyfully and was especially happy to have shared it with Shawn. The "Dynamic Duo" did everything together until his passing in 2015, including working and retiring from CVI (Achieve), partying and dancing the night away at St. John's, participating in Talking Hands, participating in Special Olympics (coming home with medals in archery, basketball, volleyball, and bowling), and spending two fun-filled weeks at Arrowhead Bible Camp each summer. Life had become very lonely without Shawn, and she could not wait to see him again. She's happy now!
A very special thanks to the caring nursing staff at Willow Point, North 2, where she spent her last year after being diagnosed with leukemia.
Funeral services will be held at Sunset Memorial on 2659 Main Street in Whitney Point on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Calling hours will begin at 1:30 p.m. and the service will begin at 3 p.m. Interment will follow at the Upper Lisle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arrowhead Bible Camp, 122 Arrowhead Cottage Road, Brackney, PA 18812. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019