Mary Ann Petroski Middleton
Mary Ann Petroski Middleton, the wife of John Middleton of Concord, NC, left to be with the Lord on November 20, 2019.
She was born in Madisonville, PA on April 14, 1938 to Anna Rynich and Michael Petroski. Mary Ann was a devoted wife of 62 years and cherished mother and grandmother. She and her husband John moved to Concord from Owego, NY in 1981 and both retired from IBM Corporation in Charlotte in 1990.
Together they have three children; Kathryn Cardinal and husband John of Wilmington, DE; Lori Wells and husband Richard of Beaufort, SC; and John Middleton II and wife Silvia of Concord, NC.
Throughout life, she enjoyed their company and the company of their 7 grandchildren and more recently, 3 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in memory of Mary Ann Middleton to: Hydrocephalous Association, Development Office, 4340 East West Highway, Suite 905, Bethesda, MD 20814-4447.
No services are to be held at this time.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019