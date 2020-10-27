1/1
Mary Ann Serafino
Mary Ann Serafino

Owego, New York - Mary Ann Serafino, loving wife, mother, grandmother, 84, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, October 26, 2020. Mary Ann was predeceased by her parents, Neil and Rose Veneroso; sister, Philomena Smith. Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 53 years, Philip Serafino; two daughters and sons-in-law, Stefanie and James Wieckhorst, MaryAnn and Tegid Edwards; five grandchildren, Sarah, Matthew, Christopher, Samantha, Amanda; brother-in-law, John Smith; several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 300 Main Street, Owego, NY. PLEASE NOTE: All social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Ann Serafino's memory to the Tioga County Rural Ministry, 143 North Avenue, Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Mary Ann's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
October 27, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. She was a terrific lady who was always so fabulous to chat with whenever I ran into her. You are all in thoughts.
Amy F
Friend
