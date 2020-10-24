Mary Ann (Pratt) Spangenburg



Endicott - Mary Ann (Pratt) Spangenburg, 90 of Endicott, NY went home to be with her Lord and Savior on 10-17-2020. We was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Emma Pratt, her husband Donald Spangenburg and her brother Ernest Pratt. She survived by her four children Donna (Dale) Burrell, Diane (Bruce) Ryder, Bill Spangenburg and Dennis Spangenburg. She is also survived by eight grand children and thirteen great grand children.



Mary loved spending time with her family. She also loved camping, fishing, hunting, painting and was an excellent cook. She was an active member of the Grace Point Church, Vestal, NY since 1970.



Mary's memorial service will be held at the Grace Point Church, 3701 Old Vestal Road, Vestal, NY on October 28, 2020. Calling hours will start at 10 am followed by the service at 11 am.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store