Maine - Mary Anne Piacentino, 58, of Maine, NY passed away on March 18, 2020. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Anna Piacentino, and her brother Albert J Piacentino. She is survived by her daughter Carmala (Aaron) Buzzell, grandson Lincoln Buzzell, brother Dennis Piacentino, special nephews Steven (Yuna) Piacentino and Christopher Piacentino, "adopted daughter" Miranda (Alex) Palmer, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and friends who became family. Mary was a long time employee of both IBM and Ricoh, she was most recently employed by Lockhead Martin. You could also find Mary at Home Depot on Saturday's where she always looked forward to "working" in the lawn and garden department. She also had a passion for being a swim official. Mary was known for her independent, strong willed spirit. She was always up for an adventure, loved riding her bike, kayaking, and especially enjoyed trips to the Adirondacks. Mary always prioritized helping others, and her work with the MS Society was particularly important to her. Though Mary loved all of her friends and family dearly, she felt the need to distance herself over the past year while battling her illness. Her tenacious spirit and fierce independence gave her the strength to fight bravely until the end. Mary's quick wit and contagious smile will be greatly missed by all who knew her. At Mary's request, there will be no viewing or calling hours. However, the family will hold services at a date to be determined. Donations may be made to the National MS Society in loving memory of Mary. Memories and condolences may be written, and are encouraged, in Mary's guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020