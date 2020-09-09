Mary Beatrice Bottle Lindsey
Our beloved mother and grandmother, Mary Beatrice Bottle Lindsey, 103, went home to her Heavenly Lord September 7, 2020. She was born at home, January 2, 1917 in Windsor. Mary's family was the most important part of her life. She taught them all how to always be positive and look for the good in everyone and everything, which was exactly how Mary lived her many years here on earth. She took great pride in her community and keeping her neighborhood clean. Mary was a wonderful baker, loved sewing, doing all kinds of crafts and traveling. You could always count on her to have a story about her wonderful past.
Mary graduated from Greene High School then went on to Binghamton City Hospital's School of Nursing to become a registered nurse. Her entire working career was at Binghamton General Hospital, where she helped start and establish the GI lab with Dr. Mahoney. Then after retiring she continued her service at the hospital by volunteering in many different departments until she was 95 years old. She proudly worked for and served as President of the BGH Women's Auxiliary. Mary was an active volunteer for many years for the Republican Party. She was a devoted member of The Church of the Good Shepherd since she arrived in Binghamton in 1936. Until her health began to fail, she was at every morning prayer service, every Tuesday bible study, and, of course, every Sunday morning. She served Good Shepherd innumerable ways, working on the Altar Guild, as president of the ACW, as a greeter (both official and unofficial), and in many other ministries. She volunteered for every dinner, rummage sale, and give away. She was a tireless worker, cooking and cleaning and sweeping and washing and dusting. She was always eager to welcome people into the church and gave herself over to making everyone feel welcome.
Mary was greeted at Heaven's gate by her husband Commodore and loving daughter, Catherine Semcho-Blazey, parents Thomas and Beatrice Bottle, sisters; Mabel Bohling, Elsie Church-Smith, Louise Hannum, Florence Lessard, brothers; James and Henry Bottle, sister-in-law Catherine Donnelly and son-in-law, Joseph Broz III. Mary is survived by her children, David and Susan Lindsey and Mary Ann Broz, treasured grandchildren, Melany and Jason Palmer, Kristel and Greg Foland, Joseph and Stephanie Broz IV, Jonathan Broz, Sr, great-grandchildren; Alexander and Dillon Foland, Erin and Emma Palmer, Ehlena Broz, Jonathan, Jr and Natalie Broz. She leaves behind sister Viola Bramkamp, son-in-law James Blazey, special nephew John Donnelly and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 360 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton with the Reverend Matthew Kennedy officiating. Mary will be interred in Sylvan Lawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the church from 12:00 pm until the time of services. To family and friends who cannot be with us view the livestream at https://facebook.com/Anglican-Church-of-the-Good-Shepherd-87493009274/posts
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd at the address above. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com
. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.