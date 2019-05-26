Mary Bennett Smith



Apalachin - Mary Brown Bennett Smith,94, a 62 year resident of Apalachin, NY went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Tuesday evening, May 21st, 2019 after a brief illness. Mary married Karl Albert Smith February 14, 1947 in Mill City, PA; they were married 62 years. She was predeceased by her husband; parents Verus W and Ruth Caldwell Bennett; brothers Lt John Bennett (KIA WWII); James Bennett; Ward Bennett; William Bennett and sister Martha Howard (Bennett).



Mom is survived by sons Mark Smith & wife Laurie Licht (grandson Andrew B Smith) Hewlett, NY; Randy & Gail Smith (granddaughter Mikki C Smith, husband Andrew Roberts) Apalachin, NY; Gregg & Heidi Smith (granddaughter Taryn N Smith and grandson Alexander R Smith, step children Matthew, Zachary Monti) Chesapeake, VA; sister Ann Bennett Chapman, Raleigh, NC, and many special nieces and nephews.



She was a member of the Tuscarora DAR; Past Matron of Round Hill Order of Eastern Star chapter 104; Royal Matron Queen May Court Order of the Amaranth; past employee New York Telephone Company, operator of Dutch Maid "clothing parties", worked at South Apalachin polling booth for many years, member of Grace Lutheran Church, Vestal, NY; actively worshipping at South Apalachin Baptist Church as part of their "loving family" for the past several years.



Our Mother was an exceptional woman, well known to all, with a quick helping hand if someone needed it. Her extended "family" consisted of Masonic friends and later in life her brothers and sisters at South Apalachin Baptist Church. Mom adored her grandchildren and "adult" children and was quick to offer motherly advice (whether it was sought or not!). Mom's passions were talking about anything (especially the NY Yankees), gardening, flowers, playing Soduko by the hour, reading and playing Pinochle any chance she could. We will miss Mom, but we know she is in a better place.



The family would also like to express a special thanks to Melissa, Esther, Bonnie and Lynn who provided Mom with exceptional care giving the past several years.



The family will receive friends Saturday June 1 from 10:00 am -10:45 am at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. An Eastern Star service will be held at 10:45 am and her memorial service will be at 11:00, Pastor Dan Crane from the South Apalachin Baptist Church presiding. A luncheon will follow at 1:00 pm at the Round Hill Masonic Hall, 403 Main St. Endicott, NY. Please sign her guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to her favorite charity , Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871 or any associated charity. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 26 to May 31, 2019