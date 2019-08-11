Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
Endicott - Mary Blodgett, 63, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019 after a long extended illness. She was a graduate of BCC and earned her RN degree. She worked at Lourdes Hospital and Broome Dev. Ctr. She was predeceased by her father Leo V. Blodgett and daughter Sarah Spear. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Spear; grandchildren Natalie, Madison and Isiah; mother Eleanor Blodgett; sisters Maureen, Kathy (Ray), Chris Sindon (Tony); brother Joe (Pat) Blodgett, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins; her special great nieces Layla Blodgett and Eva Sindon, who always put a smile on her face. The family extends deep appreciation to her caregivers, Lynn Jones, Barb Sabine, Janice Goff, Gabrielle Blodgett, and Vestal healthcare for their compassion during Mary's dialysis for the past 4 years; and to her sister Maureen who was also her best friend who called her everyday and provided home cooked meals.. Mary was a member of LAOH Division 1 and proud of her Irish Heritage. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Mary's name can be made to the AOH restoration fund, c/o 148 Main St., Binghamton, NY 13905. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5 until 6pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson Street Binghamton, NY 13904. A Memorial Service will follow at 6pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 11, 2019
