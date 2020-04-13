|
Mary C. Rosekrans
Mary C. Rosekrans left this world April 4, 2020 at the age of 101. She was predeceased by her husband, Fred (Bob) A. Rosekrans and her daughter, Julia A Rosekrans. Mary is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Joanna and Chuck Elmore; her son and daughter-in-law, John & Theresa Rosekrans; 8 grandchildren and their spouses, Zachary Perlman (Ann), Laura Scott (Andy), Jillian Christian (Curtis), Jessica Bellarose (Pamela), Jennifer Jovic (Zoran), Merritt Elmore (Jennifer), Thomas Elmore, Jonathan Elmore, along with 11 great grandchildren; son-in-law, Alvis Upitas and her nieces and nephews, Mary Irene Katsibas, William Derrington, Sally Sperry, and David Derrington. Mary started her career as an elementary school teacher, then homemaker, and she volunteered for many years at the Moore Memorial library in Greene, where she was born and raised. Later, she and Fred volunteered as boardwalk guides at Corkscrew Swamp a National Audubon Society sanctuary located in southwest Florida. There is a butterfly garden at Corkscrew named in their honor. She was a second mother to John's three children and she lived with Jillian and her family for the last 7 years of her life. She was always a thoughtful teacher to all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and we will all miss her. Donations may be made to Corkscrew Swamp at , 375 Sanctuary Road W., Naples, FL 34120 in lieu of flowers would be appreciated. Private services will be under direction of Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020