Mary Carmel (DeMatteis) Welser
Mary Carmel (DeMatteis) Welser

Endicott - Mary Carmel (DeMatteis) Welser, 85 of Endicott, died on September 4, 2020 and her husband, Edward died the following day, September 5, 2020. Mary is predeceased by her mother, Mary; her father, Dominick; her brothers, Jim, Nick and Marty DeMatteis; her sister, Lorraine Josephine DeMatteis; her brother-in-law, Dwight Reynolds, Sr. Mary is survived by her sisters, Concetta (David, Sr.) Howe, and Vinnie Reynolds; her step-daughter, Dorothy Duff; her step-granddaughter, Tammie (Paul) Whiting; her nieces, Christina Howe-Sampson, and Maria Mangino; her nephews, David Howe, Jr., Dwight, Jr., Jimmy, Michael, Cris, and Anthony Reynolds; a niece and nephew, Sophia Sampson and Dante Sampson who she loved and treated like her own; also several nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Dr. Khan, and the dedicated nurses who took wonderful care of Mary. At Mary's request there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM in section 17 at Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City with Msgr. John Putano, officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
