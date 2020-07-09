1/
Mary Catherine Larkin Palmer
{ "" }
Mary Catherine Larkin Palmer

Apalachin - Mary Catherine Larkin Palmer, 70 of Apalachin, NY passed away July 9, 2020. She is survived by her children Sara Palmer of Apalachin, Tiffany Palmer of Chenango Forks, and Bradley Palmer and wife Jessica of Candor; and her beloved grandchildren Eleanora, Jeremiah, Oliver, and Niall. Mary is also survived by her sisters Pat Baker, Ann Marie Larkin, Terry Reid; former husband Bill Palmer; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Predeceased by her parents James and Theresa Larkin of Johnson City. A memorial gathering will take place July 14, 2020 at 1:00pm at Coleman & Daniels, St. Rt. 434, Apalachin, NY. Social distancing and face masks required.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Memorial Gathering
01:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 10, 2020
In loving memory of Mom. We will love you and miss you.
Sara Palmer
Family
