Mary Catherine Larkin Palmer



Apalachin - Mary Catherine Larkin Palmer, 70 of Apalachin, NY passed away July 9, 2020. She is survived by her children Sara Palmer of Apalachin, Tiffany Palmer of Chenango Forks, and Bradley Palmer and wife Jessica of Candor; and her beloved grandchildren Eleanora, Jeremiah, Oliver, and Niall. Mary is also survived by her sisters Pat Baker, Ann Marie Larkin, Terry Reid; former husband Bill Palmer; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Predeceased by her parents James and Theresa Larkin of Johnson City. A memorial gathering will take place July 14, 2020 at 1:00pm at Coleman & Daniels, St. Rt. 434, Apalachin, NY. Social distancing and face masks required.









