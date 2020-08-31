1/
Mary Croop
1946 - 2020
Binghamton - It is with heavy hearts and great sorrow that the sisters of Mary Croop announce the passing of their youngest sister on August 28th 2020. Mary suffered a long and debilitating illness and has now found peace in the arms of Jesus. Mary was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Helen Neduchal, husband Ronald.

Mary was an employee of UHS for over 20 years. She is survived by her sisters, Jean, with whom she shared a home for the last 14 years, Patricia Heenan and Fran Betker. Mary was the youngest of 4 daughters and was always special to her siblings because she was the "baby" of the family. Also surviving Mary are her cherished granddaughters Amanda and Nicole Brewer and grandson Justin Brewer and her "furry" little girl Paris. Surviving her also are 2 estranged daughters Julie Kipp and Chris Smith.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Mary's memory to North Shore Animalleague, 16 Lewyt St. Port Washington, NY 11050, Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave. Binghamton, NY 13903, St. Francis of Assisi, Building Fund, Chenango St. Binghamton, NY. 13901






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
