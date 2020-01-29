|
Mary Cyganovich
Owego, NY - Mary Cyganovich, 95, passed away on Tuesday January 28, 2020. Mary was born on May 8, 1924. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Ignace "Iggy" Cyganovich, her two brothers, Stanley and Joseph Winnick, her daughter, Cynthia Tkatchuk, her parents, Paul and Anna Winnick, and her grandson, Timothy Cyganovich. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Elizabeth and William Shepardson and Richard and Marie Cyganovich; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Amy) Shepardson, Christopher Shepardson, Stephanie (Seamus Hartmann) Shepardson, Christina (David) Homrighouse, Shannon (Ray) Schweiger, Timothy (Heather) Gowe, Kathy (Susan Schreffler) Gowe, Richard (Karin) Cyganovich, Thomas Cyganovich, and Tammy Cyganovich; great grandchildren, Ryan Gowe, Tyler Shepardson, Alyssa Gowe, Brianne, Sierra, and Ayasha Schweiger, Katelyn, Kerriann, Reece, and Scarlett Cyganovich, Victoria Hartmann, and Ignacius (Iggy) Hartmann; great-great grandchildren, Jamie and Stella Gowe; and numerous nephews and nieces. Mary was a proud member of the Quarter Century Club of IBM, a retiree of IBM in Owego, NY, and she also worked at the Shangri La Speedway. She was an avid Nascar fan and she loved flowers and plants, as well as, traveling. The family will receive family and friends on Saturday February 1st, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with services following at 11:00 a.m. at Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery. Condolences may be made to Mary's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020