Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cyganovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Cyganovich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Cyganovich Obituary
Mary Cyganovich

Owego, NY - Mary Cyganovich, 95, passed away on Tuesday January 28, 2020. Mary was born on May 8, 1924. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Ignace "Iggy" Cyganovich, her two brothers, Stanley and Joseph Winnick, her daughter, Cynthia Tkatchuk, her parents, Paul and Anna Winnick, and her grandson, Timothy Cyganovich. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Elizabeth and William Shepardson and Richard and Marie Cyganovich; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Amy) Shepardson, Christopher Shepardson, Stephanie (Seamus Hartmann) Shepardson, Christina (David) Homrighouse, Shannon (Ray) Schweiger, Timothy (Heather) Gowe, Kathy (Susan Schreffler) Gowe, Richard (Karin) Cyganovich, Thomas Cyganovich, and Tammy Cyganovich; great grandchildren, Ryan Gowe, Tyler Shepardson, Alyssa Gowe, Brianne, Sierra, and Ayasha Schweiger, Katelyn, Kerriann, Reece, and Scarlett Cyganovich, Victoria Hartmann, and Ignacius (Iggy) Hartmann; great-great grandchildren, Jamie and Stella Gowe; and numerous nephews and nieces. Mary was a proud member of the Quarter Century Club of IBM, a retiree of IBM in Owego, NY, and she also worked at the Shangri La Speedway. She was an avid Nascar fan and she loved flowers and plants, as well as, traveling. The family will receive family and friends on Saturday February 1st, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with services following at 11:00 a.m. at Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery. Condolences may be made to Mary's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -