Mary Doyle Hovanec
Stoneleigh - Mary Doyle Hovanec, beloved wife and mother, died May 4, 2020, of Covid-19. She was a longtime resident of Stoneleigh in Baltimore County and had been in a nursing home for the past two and a half years. The youngest child of James J. and Veronica Doyle, she was born May 21, 1935, in Binghamton, New York. She attended St. Patrick's Academy in Binghamton, Nazareth College in Rochester, New York, and received a master's degree in library science from the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC.
Mary loved people and books and worked for many years as a librarian in the Baltimore County Public Library system. She was an avid reader who cherished the daily newspaper crossword puzzle and was always eager to strike up a conversation. She was active in the League of Women Voters and also enjoyed volunteer work at Roland Park Country School and as a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. In retirement, she enjoyed attending and occasionally teaching courses at the Renaissance Institute at Notre Dame of Maryland University. Mary had a lifelong love of music and enjoyed singing, attending Baltimore Symphony Orchestra concerts, and musical theater.
Mary was pre-deceased by her parents James J. and Veronica Doyle, and brother James E. Doyle. Survived by her husband of 52 years Andrew S. Hovanec, and children Susan and John Hovanec, two grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private service with family will be held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium, Maryland. Please have any donations sent to the Mary Hovanec Fund, Baltimore Community Foundation P.O. Box 37422 Baltimore, MD 21298-9388 www.bcf.org
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 14 to May 15, 2020.