Services
Root Funeral Home
23 N. Chenango St.
Greene, NY 13778
607-656-4212
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Coventry United Gospel Church
114 Nursery Street
Coventry, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Coventry United Gospel Church
114 Nursery Street
Coventry, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Hamilton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Hamilton Obituary
Mary E. Hamilton

Coventry - Mary E. Hamilton, 78, of Coventry, passed away Friday, November 13, 2019. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Richard T. Hamilton who passed in 2003; parents, George and Esther Lewis; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Hamilton; brother, Dickey Simmons; brother-in-law, Ronald Soper; son, Danny; nephews, Fred and Jeff Soper. She is survived by her sisters, Martha (Mike) and Daphne (Tony); sisters-in-laws, Norma, Lucille, Florette and Barbara; children, David, Jill (Jeff), Chris (Chanda),Sean (Jamie) and Jimmy (Heather); grandsons, Richard (Pam), Paul, Christian, Graham, Toby, Hunter, Jacob Hamilton and David Leeson; great-grand-children, Richard (RJ), Evangeline, Alaric Hamilton and Everleigh McLachlan; several nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as family-friend, Darci Shepard. Mary filled the world with music and joy. There wasn't a single person who met her that didn't love her. A funeral service will be held 12PM Wednesday at the Coventry United Gospel Church, 114 Nursery Street, Coventry, NY 13778. Friends of the family may call from 11AM until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers donations to pay for Mary's funeral can be made to David Leeson, 2461 County Rt 79 Harpursville, NY 13787. Arrangements are by Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778 and condolences may be sent to www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -