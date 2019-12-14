|
|
Mary E. Hamilton
Coventry - Mary E. Hamilton, 78, of Coventry, passed away Friday, November 13, 2019. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Richard T. Hamilton who passed in 2003; parents, George and Esther Lewis; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Hamilton; brother, Dickey Simmons; brother-in-law, Ronald Soper; son, Danny; nephews, Fred and Jeff Soper. She is survived by her sisters, Martha (Mike) and Daphne (Tony); sisters-in-laws, Norma, Lucille, Florette and Barbara; children, David, Jill (Jeff), Chris (Chanda),Sean (Jamie) and Jimmy (Heather); grandsons, Richard (Pam), Paul, Christian, Graham, Toby, Hunter, Jacob Hamilton and David Leeson; great-grand-children, Richard (RJ), Evangeline, Alaric Hamilton and Everleigh McLachlan; several nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as family-friend, Darci Shepard. Mary filled the world with music and joy. There wasn't a single person who met her that didn't love her. A funeral service will be held 12PM Wednesday at the Coventry United Gospel Church, 114 Nursery Street, Coventry, NY 13778. Friends of the family may call from 11AM until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers donations to pay for Mary's funeral can be made to David Leeson, 2461 County Rt 79 Harpursville, NY 13787. Arrangements are by Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778 and condolences may be sent to www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019