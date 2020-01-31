|
Mary E. (Klee) Hendrickson
Harpursville - Mary E. (Klee) Hendrickson, 89 went to be with her heavenly Father on Fri. Jan. 31, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Alton "Al" Hendrickson, daughters-in-law, Barbie & Annette Hendrickson and son-in-law, Nelson Tanner, sisters, Helen Redmond, Barbara Jean Klee, brothers, Martin J. Klee Jr., & Joseph Klee. She is survived by her 6 children & their families, Margaret Tanner, Russell & Karen Hendrickson, Robert Hendrickson, Carol & Robert Inman, David & Debbie Hendrickson, Gary & Barbara Hendrickson, all of Harpursville, 17 grandchildren: Tracie & David Bird, Terrie & Rob Stewart, Dana Devine & Dwayne Bigger, Brandy Kunkel, Julie Frazier & Rick, Russel Hendrickson Jr. & Tina, Robert Kelly & Sean, Pamela & Michael Elbertson, Jennifer & Colin Cogan, Chris & Heather Marvin, Laurie & Jason Eric, James & Lori Inman, Rebecca Inman, Tammy & Marcus Franz, Shelly Hendrickson & Kyle Neale, Ashley Hendrickson & Zach, Allison & Mike Chantry, 31 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren. She owned and operated Hendrickson's NAPA Auto Parts in Harpursville with her husband, Al, was a member of Ouaquaga United Methodist Church, Past Pres. of Harpursville American Legion Auxiliary, member of CVAS and HFD Auxiliary and member of the Eastern Broome Senior Citizens in Harpursville. She received the Colesville Rotary Citizen of the Year Award in 1998.
Funeral Services will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville on Tues. at 11 a.m. Pastor Sue Crawson-Brizzolara will officiate. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Harpursville. The family will receive friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Mon. from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be made to a . Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com. Special thanks to Alice Ahner for the great care of our Mom.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020