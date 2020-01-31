Services
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hendrickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. (Klee) Hendrickson


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. (Klee) Hendrickson Obituary
Mary E. (Klee) Hendrickson

Harpursville - Mary E. (Klee) Hendrickson, 89 went to be with her heavenly Father on Fri. Jan. 31, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Alton "Al" Hendrickson, daughters-in-law, Barbie & Annette Hendrickson and son-in-law, Nelson Tanner, sisters, Helen Redmond, Barbara Jean Klee, brothers, Martin J. Klee Jr., & Joseph Klee. She is survived by her 6 children & their families, Margaret Tanner, Russell & Karen Hendrickson, Robert Hendrickson, Carol & Robert Inman, David & Debbie Hendrickson, Gary & Barbara Hendrickson, all of Harpursville, 17 grandchildren: Tracie & David Bird, Terrie & Rob Stewart, Dana Devine & Dwayne Bigger, Brandy Kunkel, Julie Frazier & Rick, Russel Hendrickson Jr. & Tina, Robert Kelly & Sean, Pamela & Michael Elbertson, Jennifer & Colin Cogan, Chris & Heather Marvin, Laurie & Jason Eric, James & Lori Inman, Rebecca Inman, Tammy & Marcus Franz, Shelly Hendrickson & Kyle Neale, Ashley Hendrickson & Zach, Allison & Mike Chantry, 31 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren. She owned and operated Hendrickson's NAPA Auto Parts in Harpursville with her husband, Al, was a member of Ouaquaga United Methodist Church, Past Pres. of Harpursville American Legion Auxiliary, member of CVAS and HFD Auxiliary and member of the Eastern Broome Senior Citizens in Harpursville. She received the Colesville Rotary Citizen of the Year Award in 1998.

Funeral Services will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville on Tues. at 11 a.m. Pastor Sue Crawson-Brizzolara will officiate. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Harpursville. The family will receive friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Mon. from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be made to a . Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com. Special thanks to Alice Ahner for the great care of our Mom.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -