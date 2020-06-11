Mary E. LeskowEndwell - MARY LESKOW, 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 9, 2020 after a long illness. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 72 years, John Leskow. Together they had four beautiful children, Donna (Luigi) Fata, Gary (Susan), Mary Kay (Tom), Thomas (Amy). She was a loving grandma to six grandchildren, Travis (Kristen) Fata, Nicholas (Jenna) Fata, Kristen (Casey) Coons, Justin (Ali) Leskow, Aaron Leskow, Hannah Leskow. She was also blessed with five great-grandchildren, Maximus, Lillian, Nico and Nina Fata, Henry John Coons. Mary is also survived by her younger sisters, Helen Hlopko and Anne Beach, who she loved dearly; her sister-in-law, Julia Hall; daughter-in-law, Diane Leskow; nieces and nephews, Dave (Anne) Leskow, Jim Hall, Lori (Bill) Baynes, Sharon (John) Castelli, Marci Beach, Jerry (Jane) Hlopko, James Hlopko, Vickie (John) Griffen, Michael (Heather) Vanca; also a special cousin, Vera (John) Mancini; special friend and traveling companion, Melinda Smith; as well as several great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Mary Vanca; brothers-in-law, Gilbert Beach, Gerald Hlopko, George (Mildred) Vanca, George (Nellie) Leskow, Warren Hall; nephews, Brian and Jeff Hall. Mary was a twenty-five year employee at the Town of Union, where she was jokingly known to her co-workers as "Mary of the sewers". Mary was born in Czechoslovakia and moved to this country as a little girl. Growing up she was an active member of St. Michael's Church, Binghamton and more recently was an active member of The Church of the Holy Family, Endwell. She first met her husband, John at the tender age of thirteen, where John professed that he would, "marry her someday". Their "courtship" lasted several years and she became John's loving wife on July 24, 1948. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family unconditionally. She was a loving example of her faith and hard work. She loved to cook and made the best pierogies, holupki, and kolaczki you could ever have!! She was always there for her family. She was tireless when it came to doing things for her family and friends. She loved driving her kids anywhere they needed to go, whether it be to school, sporting events or other occasions. She lived a "rich" life that was always full of family, friends, picnics and parties. Her "popcorn bowl" was always full as well as her "big white purse" that she proudly carried with her where ever she would go. She loved to shop, loved her high heels and kept up with the latest fashions. She loved flowers and gardening. She was an avid bowler . Throughout the years she enjoyed going to casino's with her husband, John and close family members and friends. Friends often joked that she walked out with more money that she went in with! She was a lucky lady indeed, but luckier yet was anyone that got to know Mary. She was a beautiful soul with a beautiful spirit. She left an amazing legacy. She will be deeply missed and loved forever. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the loving and compassionate staff of Willow Point Nursing Home who went above and beyond for Mary, also to Dr. Mark Corey and his entire staff at the Guthrie Clinic, Sayre, PA. Thank you to our friends and family who kept Mary close in their thoughts and prayers. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, 11:00 AM at The Church of the Holy Family 3600 Phyllis St. Endwell. Entombment will follow in Riverhurst Cemetery. The family will receive friends at church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until time of Mass at 11:00 AM. Please wear a mask and practice Social Distancing. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Leskow may be made to Catholic Charities of Broome County or The Church of the Holy Family. "Fly High, Mom, you are now resting peacefully in the arms of our Lord!".