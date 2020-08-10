1/
Mary E. Plevinsky
1960 - 2020
Mary E. Plevinsky

Endicott - Mary E. Plevinsky, 60 of Endicott, NY was reunited with her husband, Joe and grandsons, Joshy and Ty-Ty in Heaven on August 10, 2020. Mary is survived by her children, Damon (Melonye) Henry and Cassandra (Raymond) Fenner; six grandchildren; four sisters; one brother; and a gaggle of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. A graveside service celebrating her life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 in the New Milford Cemetery.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
(570) 879-2287
