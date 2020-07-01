Mary E. Robinson
Mary E. Robinson

Vestal - Mary E. Robinson, 66, passed away on June 24, 2020 at Wilson Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her son Zane Robinson; daughter Cara Moss; her grandson who was the light of her life, Isiah Robinson; mother Beverly Reidinger; sisters Pat Felice and Nancy Halslon; best friends Ann and Dave Strano. She is predeceased by her husband John Robinson and father Robert "Dinger" Reidinger and brother George Eustice. She worked at Lourdes Hospital and Virginia Cardiovascular Specialist in Richmond, VA. Her family was her life, and she was life to her family. Everyone who met her knew her for her jokes and her toughness. Heaven gained a gatekeeper and we gained an angel! She will be more than missed! A special thank you to her doctor and friend who she entrusted with her life, Dr. Susan Choi, she admired your skill, dedication and your caring heart. Services will be held privately. It is Grace and Love that win, Not Cancer!




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
