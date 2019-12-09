Services
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
147 Main St.
Johnson City, NY
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
147 Main St.
Johnson City, NY
Johnson City - Mary Elizabeth Grecko, 75 of Johnson City, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Willow Point Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her parents, Andrew and Nancy Grecko and her brother, Gary Grecko. She is survived by her cousin and guardian angel, Kathleen Randisi of Vestal, NY; her uncle, Andrew Guccia of Endicott, NY; also several other cousins and numerous friends. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Johnson City, NY. A Funeral Mass will be offered Thursday, 10:00 AM at St. James Catholic Church 147 Main St. Johnson City, NY. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at St. James Church on Thursday from 9:00 AM until time of Mass at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to St. James Church.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
