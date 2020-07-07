Mary Elizabeth Monahan



Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Monahan nee Ryan of Fredericksburg passed away on Tuesday June 30th at her home at the age of 76 years.



Mary was born December 16, 1943 in Albany Georgia to Frederick Joseph and Dorothy Ann Dennison Ryan.



Mary married Michael Monahan on August 21, 1987 in Austin, Texas.



Mary is survived by her husband: Michael Monahan of Fredericksburg



Two children and their spouses: Daniel and Marsha Affatato of Fredericksburg



Patrick and Andrea Affatato of Fredericksburg



Three grandchildren: Chelsea Affatato of Dripping Springs



Peyton Affatato of Fredericksburg



Johnny Affatato of Austin



Brother: William Charles and Diane Ryan of Binghamton, NY



Mary was preceded in death by her parents.



Graveside Services and Interment will be held on Monday July 6th at 3:00 p.m. in the Greenwood Cemetery, Fredericksburg, Texas.



There will be a viewing and greeting of friends on Monday July 6th from 2:30 to 3:00 p.m. at the Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Wounded Worriers or to St. Jude Children Hospital.



COVID: Facial covering and social distancing is highly recommended.



Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home of Fredericksburg









