Mary Emma LaShier
Endwell - Mary Emma LaShier, 95, of Endwell passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020 at United Methodist Homes' James G. Johnston Nursing Facility. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Jack, and is survived by her children John (Kathy) LaShier, Jane LaShier-Singer (Edgar) and grandchildren Jonathan (Erin) Singer and Elizabeth (Djamel) Singer. She especially enjoyed her great granddaughters Olivia and Zahra.
Mary Emma was an avid birder when younger and loved nothing better than walking in the IBM Glen (Waterman Center) looking for the first return of spring birds or the first wildflowers of the season.
The family is grateful to the UMH Hilltop and James G. Johnston staff for their care and kindness.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Adirondack Council.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020