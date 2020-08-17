Mary Fontana Brainard
Binghamton - Mary Fontana Brainard, 92 ,of Binghamton, NY, was welcomed into the Lords' arms on August 15 2020. She was predeceased by her loving, devoted, husband of 72 years Raymond Brainard, her parents Anthony Fontana and Lorena Fontana, her two son's Walter Brainatd and Irvin Brainard and her daughter Lorena (Rene) Jackson. She is survived by her loving family, her children Eva Jacob's (Bill), William Buchanan (Anna), Mary Stack, Raymond Brainard, Kathy Brainard (Edward Lyon), and Richard Brainard. She is also survived by her loving sister Eva Bump, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Special Thank You to Marlene Mendoza, and Hospice for all the loving care and support! Family and friends are invited to call Wednesday August 19th at the Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home 71 Main Street, Binghamton NY from 1:00 to 2:00 PM followed by a funeral service and a Graveside service at Chenango Valley Cemetery. Please visit Parsonsfuneral.com
to offer your condolences.