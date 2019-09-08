|
|
Mary George
Endicott - Mary George, 89, of Endicott, NY, passed away at The Mercy House on August 7, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Sam, and is survived by two daughters and sons in law, Marilyn and Jim Randesi of Batavia, Ohio, Cindy and Dave Solomita of Endicott and two sons and daughters in law, Rick and Valerie George of Endwell and Dave and Brenda George of Owego; her grandchildren and spouses; Erik and Brandi Randesi, Rebecca and Eric Meadows, Miranda Stasko, Stephanie and Michael Goetz, Jessica George, Marisa and Steven Hadden and Amanda and Hayden Fuller; as well as great grandchildren, Gabriel Randesi, Maddex Meadows, Dahlia Goetz, Scarlett Goetz and Logan Hadden, her brother in law, Frank George and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers of Mercy House and request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Mercy House. Services will be held at Allen Funeral Home, 511-513 East Main Street Endicott on Saturday, September 14th between the hours of 4:00-6:00 pm. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 8, 2019