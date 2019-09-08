Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Allen Funeral Home
511-513 East Main Street
Endicott, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary George

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary George Obituary
Mary George

Endicott - Mary George, 89, of Endicott, NY, passed away at The Mercy House on August 7, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Sam, and is survived by two daughters and sons in law, Marilyn and Jim Randesi of Batavia, Ohio, Cindy and Dave Solomita of Endicott and two sons and daughters in law, Rick and Valerie George of Endwell and Dave and Brenda George of Owego; her grandchildren and spouses; Erik and Brandi Randesi, Rebecca and Eric Meadows, Miranda Stasko, Stephanie and Michael Goetz, Jessica George, Marisa and Steven Hadden and Amanda and Hayden Fuller; as well as great grandchildren, Gabriel Randesi, Maddex Meadows, Dahlia Goetz, Scarlett Goetz and Logan Hadden, her brother in law, Frank George and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers of Mercy House and request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Mercy House. Services will be held at Allen Funeral Home, 511-513 East Main Street Endicott on Saturday, September 14th between the hours of 4:00-6:00 pm. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen Memorial Home
Download Now