Mary Giacovelli
Endicott - Mary S. Giacovelli (Mickey) of Endicott NY, born March 8, 1918 fell asleep peacefully at Willow Point Nursing Home on September 15, 2019. Mary is now joined with her beloved husband, Neil F. Giacovelli (Iggy) of 67 years. Mary is also predeceased by her parents Anna (Kuzma) & Andrew Charma, six brothers, John (Mary) Charma, Steven (Nellie) Charma, Andrew Charma, Paul (Arlene) Charma, Joseph (Lorraine) Charma, and Michael (Betty) Charma.
Mary is survived by her sister and best friend Ann (Charma) Townsend of Endicott, son Francis N. Giacovelli and the prides of her life, her "boy's", Grandson's James N. (Bernadette) Giacovelli, Endicott NY, US Army Lieutenant Colonel Mark F. (Carole) Giacovelli of El Paso, TX, great grandson Tony Giacovelli, Endicott, NY, and numerous nieces and nephews who all adored their "Aunt Mickey".
Mary was a devoted Catholic and member of the Church of the Holy Family. Her dedication to the church in her early years was insurmountable and truly contributed to improving the community. Mary was proud of her 46 years of service with the Endicott Johnson Corporation and often spoke of the contributions made by EJ to family members and the Village of Endicott. The Giacovelli family would like to thank the staff of Willow Point Nursing home for their outstanding care.
Mary grew up in the years of the great depression, worked hard, made great sacrifices and built a beautiful life around her devotion to the Catholic faith and her family. Mary loved to cook, and her family members and friends all had their favorites. Mary's finest work was around family. Steadfastly, with husband Iggy by her side, she raised one son, two grandsons and a great grandson. She was an incredible person and showed her boys the right way. Along the way there was no shortage of joyous times. The highlights of those times were the weekly family gatherings, Holiday's, spending summers at Oneida Lake and so many other good times. Our families were large. The gatherings and celebrations with the Giacovelli's, Charma's and Townsend's were some of Mary's best memories. Mary loved to be with her husband Iggy. Together, despite many hardships, they succeeded in making their lives wonderful for our family. Grandson's James and Mark will forever have a special place in their hearts for "Gram". Mary will be missed by all whose lives she touched. Her life was a testament to faith, family, and all that is good.
Rest in peace and may God bless you.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday 11 am at Church of the Holy Family. Entombment will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott. The family will receive friends at church Friday from 9:30 am until Mass time at 11 am. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endicott NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019