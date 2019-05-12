|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Mary Grace Allegrino
10/18/1916 - 11/28/1992
Momma's hands...they
tend you when you're
tiny, guide you as you
grow, fold in prayer
as you find your way,
and never let you go.
Momma you raised us
with a love we could
trust and never let
us down, a love that
showed us we were
never alone. A love that
gave us the strength
to become who we are
today. For all you gave,
for the life you created
with your hands, your
heart, and your love...
Thank You. Happy
Mother's Day with Dad
and God in Heaven.
Love,
Mary Ellen, Dominic &
Lois, Jim & Beth, Sam &
Shelley, Grandchildren
& Great-Grandchildren
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 12, 2019