Mary Grace Allegrino

Mary Grace Allegrino
In Loving Memory Of

Mary Grace Allegrino

10/18/1916 - 11/28/1992

Momma's hands...they

tend you when you're

tiny, guide you as you

grow, fold in prayer

as you find your way,

and never let you go.

Momma you raised us

with a love we could

trust and never let

us down, a love that

showed us we were

never alone. A love that

gave us the strength

to become who we are

today. For all you gave,

for the life you created

with your hands, your

heart, and your love...

Thank You. Happy

Mother's Day with Dad

and God in Heaven.

Love,

Mary Ellen, Dominic &

Lois, Jim & Beth, Sam &

Shelley, Grandchildren

& Great-Grandchildren
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 12, 2019
