Mary Grace Allegrino

10/18/1916 - 11/28/1992

A mom is always there with a kind word and a hug. She's there for you with a smile to share or a shoulder to cry on. In good times and in bad times, a mom is always there. With love and thanks for being such a very special mother - someone to count on, someone who cares so much, and someone who was always there. Happy Birthday with Dad and God in heaven.

Love, Mary Ellen, Dominick and Lois, Jim and Beth, Sam & Shelley, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
