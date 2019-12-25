Resources
Mary Grace and Samuel D. Allegrino In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Mary Grace &

Samuel D. Allegrino

At the heart of Christmas is love, thanks for the countless ways you had of living it, showing it, sharing it, and giving it. Your love has be woven into the fabric of our family, and the holidays bring that out in a beautiful way. Loving you and thank God for you for at Christmas and always.

Merry Christmas With God in Heaven

Love,

Mary Ellen, Dominic & Lois, Jim & Beth, Sam & Shelley, Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Dec. 25, 2019
