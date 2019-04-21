Resources
Mary Grace &Samuel D. Allegrino

Mary Grace &Samuel D. Allegrino In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Mary Grace &

Samuel D. Allegrino

Mom & Dad you're in

our thoughts. Sometimes

favorite Holidays bring

back special memories

of all the seasons you've

made so happy for us...

so at Easter, Mom &

Dad we thought you

should know you're

right here in our hearts, not

just a special time

like this-but every day of

the year. Love with God

in Heaven.

Happy Easter

Mary Ellen,

Dominick & Lois,

Jim & Beth,

Sam & Shelley,

Grandchildren

& Great-Grandchildren
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 21, 2019
