Mary Hanzlik
Whitney Point - Mary E. Hanzlik
(A Coal Miner's Daughter)
B. 4/11/1922
Mary went home to be with her Lord on April 4th, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Steve, sister Helen, brother-in-law Walt, son-in-law John, and grandson Jonathan. She is survived by her eight children: Steve (Dorothy), Michael, Theresa, Alice, Rita, Edward (Cheryl), Lillian, and Billy. She had twelve grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her niece Susan.
Mary left West Virginia to pursue her dreams as a writer in New York City. It is in New York City where she met Steve and then moved to Triangle, New York and bought a farm in 1941. Through the years, she was a housewife, mother, factory worker, and then retired from Binghamton General Hospital as a nurse's aide in 1981.
Mary will be remembered for saying to anyone who walked through her door, "Do you want something to eat?" She was a loving grandmother to all her grandchildren. She was an avid writer and won an award from the Famous Writer's School for a published story. She continued writing letters to the editor while she was a "snowbird" in Florida. Mary was also known as the "Red Hat Lady". Her family will remember her work ethic, humor, healthy habits, thrifty ways, and kindness to others.
Thank you Ma for everything!
A private ceremony will be held at the family's convenience at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. A special thank you to Lourdes Hospice during her final days.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 11, 2019