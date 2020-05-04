Mary Hillis
Apalachin - Mary A. Hillis, 78, passed away on April 29, 2020. She is survived by her children Ted, Tawnya, Corey, and Carrie; her grandchildren Ashley, Ted Jr., Sergio, Little Corey, Caleb, Eve, and Hannah; great grandchildren Braylon, Gavin, Jayden; her sisters Violet, Betty, and Jane; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her siblings Emma, Richard, Evelyn, and Donald. Mary considered being a mom and grandma her most important role in life. Her thoughts were always on her family, and she spent most of her time worrying and watching over them. In her free time, Mary enjoyed a good game of BINGO, reading, doing puzzles, and watching Westerns. Above all else, she adored her grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to invest into their lives. Mary's kind heart and independent spirit will be missed by her family and friends. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. MacPherson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in Mary's guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 4 to May 5, 2020.