Vestal - Mary (Pipta) Hiznay, 90, of Vestal, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Mary was predeceased by her parents Charles and Nancy Pipta, husband Joseph Hiznay, infant brother and sister Michael and Anna Pipta, sister Helen Rucky, and brother in law and sister in law Dr. Edward and Anne Putkoski. She is survived by her son Kevin Hiznay, Vestal, NY, daughter and son in law Nancy and Rick Mastro, Apalachin, NY, her three grandchildren whom she adored, David, Meaghan, and Stephen Mastro, brother and sister in law Ret. Col. John and Rosemary Pipta, Alexandria, VA, brother in law Bob Rucky, nieces Julieanne (Paul) Marra, Binghamton, NY, Colleen Whitney, Johnson City, NY, and grandnephews Dominic Marra and Brandon Whitney. Mary was born in Volova, Czechoslovakia, and came to the United States when she was 5 years old. She was a graduate of Union Endicott High School and Ridley Lowell Business School. She was a life long member of St. Mary's Orthodox Catholic Church, Endicott, NY and was very active with its Ladies Guild. She was also a charter member of the Endicott Elks Club, and a member of the Ladies Fireman's Auxiliary (Station 3), Vestal, NY. The family would like to thank the staff at Lourdes Hospice, and especially the Mercy House staff and volunteers for their kindness, compassion, and care for Mary.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019. The family will receive friends at St. Mary's Orthodox Catholic Church, 1907 Jenkins Street, Endicott, NY, from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by the service. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Mary's Orthodox Catholic Church, Endicott, NY or the Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 2 to May 3, 2019