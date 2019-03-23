|
Mary Hopko
Endicott - On March 21, the first full day of spring, Mary Ursula (Hawley) Hopko, 78, the matriarch of our family, completed her earthly journey and had entered the doorway to her eternal home. Mary died of pancreatic cancer complications. She will be happily reunited with her parents, William and Julia Hawley, brother Eugene Hawley and son Andrew Hopko. She is leaving behind her husband of 56 years, Richard Hopko; sons Michael G. Hopko and Joseph (Marie) Hopko; a daughter Loranie (Scott) Roe; and Andrew's widow, Stacey Hopko. Also, her beloved grandchildren, Michael A. Hopko, Olivia Hopko, Jack Hopko and Cameron Roe. Mary's genuine concern and strong advice will be missed by dozens of relatives, friends and neighbors. The family will graciously share fond memories at the viewing 10:30am to 12:30pm before the mass of Christian burial at St. Ambrose Church in Endicott on Monday, March 25 at 12:30pm. Do not cry for Mary, but be happy and thank Jesus for the pleasure of having known her. No flowers! But, please donate to Moms House, 770 Harry L. Drive Johnson City NY 13790.
