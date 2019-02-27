|
Mary J. Gates
Greene - Mary J. Gates, 81 of Greene, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. She was predeceased by 4 brothers. Mary is survived by her husband of 59 years, Raymond Gates; daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Alden Melbourne and their son, Timothy of CA; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Rachael Gates of KY; son, Scott Gates of Syracuse and his children and their partners, Alex Gates and Amy Duengfelder, and Adrienne and Bob Galasso; brothers, Paul and Philip Nikolaus; sisters, Thelma Hornauer, Sally Crosby and Ruth Treadwell; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary graduated from Binghamton General Hospital's School of Nursing in 1960, and she used her nursing experience to serve her local community. She volunteered as a nurse at local Red Cross blood drives, vaccination clinics at the elementary school, and blood pressure screenings at the local drug store. She was a leader for the Boy Scouts and a volunteer for thirty years with the Girl Scouts. She served as a Girl Scout troop leader, volunteer trainer, local summer day camp director, and filled many other roles both locally and throughout the Southern Tier. She was awarded the Girl Scout Thanks Badge in recognition of her service. She was active for many years in the Women's Morning Circle at the First United Methodist Church in Greene, helping with social and fundraising events for the Church community. Friends of the family may pay their respects Saturday, March 2, from 9:30 AM, with a funeral service to follow at 10:30 AM at Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
