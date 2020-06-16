Mary Jane Darrow
1940 - 2020
Mary Jane Darrow

New Milford, PA - Mary Jane Sullivan Darrow, 80, was called home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 60 years, Burr Darrow. Mary Jane is also survived by her children, Brenda Pruitt and David Alexander, Karen and Gary McIntyre, and Daniel and Stacy Darrow; 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; a sister, Patricia and Leon Cook; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson, Zachary Pruitt. Mary Jane was employed Wilmarth TV and several other Cable TV services prior to her retirement in 2000. She was a faithful member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and a member of the Columbia Hose Company Auxiliary. Mary Jane's favorite activity was raising her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be dearly missed. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Memorial contributions may take the form of a donation to Columbia Hose Company, P.O. Box 599, New Milford, PA 18834 or Most Holy Trinity Parish, 15 East Church Street, Susquehanna, PA 18847.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
