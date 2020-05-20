Mary Jane (Jacocks) Ellis
West Chester, OH - Mary Jane (Jacocks) Ellis, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the age of 87. Mary Jane was born in Slaughter, LA in June of 1932, to Johnson and Carrie Jacocks. Mary Jane grew up in Zachary, LA and graduated from ZHS in 1950. She married Robert L. Ellis in 1951 and spent most of the next 30 years raising their family in Vestal, NY. She moved to Round Rock, TX in 1980 and then to West Chester, OH in 2018.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband and son, Robert Lynn Ellis. She is survived by her son, Lansing H. (Joan) Ellis, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She brought much love and joy to those around her and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Services will be held in Round Rock at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 20 to May 24, 2020.