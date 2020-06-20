Mary Jane Gorgos
Binghamton - Mary Jane "MJ" (Green) Gorgos, 79, passed away June 18, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her son Scott Gorgos and is survived by her beloved family; her husband of 57 years, Richard T. Gorgos, her children Timothy Gorgos and Anita (John) Tomancik, grandchildren Michael, Matthew and Sophie Tomancik and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and cousins. Mary Jane was a graduate of Binghamton Central High School. After school she began working for for NY Telephone and later worked for Binghamton City Schools and then Vail-Ballou Press. Mary Jane will be remembered for taking care of her grandchildren, being a loving relative, helping others and her love of travel. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Lourdes Hospital and its staff for the care they provided.
To honor MJ's requests the family will hold a private gathering at their discretion.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.