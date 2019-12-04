|
|
Mary Jane Krissell
Vestal - Mary Jane Krissell, 84, of Vestal, passed away peacefully in the presence of her children on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City, NY. Born April 7, 1935, in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, daughter of George R. and Gladys Skinner Colwell, Mary Jane is survived by four children: John Krissell, Laurie Bennett, Steve Krissell, and Kathleen Tise (and her husband, Nick Tise). She is predeceased by husband, Donald Leo Krissell, and daughter, Julie Krissell. Mary Jane is survived by eight grandchildren: Rachel Conklin, Jeff Bennett, Justin Krissell, Sydney Krissell, Ty Krissell, Casey Krissell, Ayden Tise, and Allyson Jane Tise; and four great-grandchildren: Hailey Conklin, and Jayden, Julien, and Jeremy Krissell.
Mary Jane graduated from Mansfield University in 1956 and married Donald Leo Krissell on June 2nd of that year. She admired her father deeply and carried very fond memories of growing up on a farm with her 5 siblings: Georgia Donavan, Jacob I. Colwell, Janet J. Young, Jessie Colwell, and John Colwell. She was predeceased by her loving sister, Georgia Donovan, who was essentially her mother figure and with whom she shared many traits. She was also predeceased by her "best big brother ever," Jacob Colwell, who was her hero when, after a long weary wait, he arrived home from the war in the middle of the night bearing special and generous gifts for all. She always admired her sister, Janet Young, who carried on a similar farming lifestyle they were raised with and kept family reunions a high priority. She was grateful for her big brother, Jessie Colwell, who carried on the family farm and provided many opportunities for her to have excursions away as he was a responsible chaperone (otherwise these outings would have not been permitted). She and little brother, John Colwell, were close in age and every way - when one would cry, so would the other; creating a mystery for all about who was initially upset.
Her creativity and artistic eye, coupled with her love of helping others, propelled her to excel in teaching fourth graders, adults with intellectual disabilities, and adults seeking their GED who were unable to graduate high school and later did the same with inmates at Broome County jail trying to better their lives through education.
She enjoyed challenging crossword puzzles, gardening, wildlife, her pets, and spending time in nature, especially at the family cottage in Windsor, NY.
She cherished being a mother, an aunt, a teacher, sister, grandmother, and friend. She built an especially precious friendship with Linda Kerr - who was initially her hairdresser turned true friend.
Mary Jane's soft-spoken, thoughtful and generous manner will be missed by all who had the privilege of getting to know her.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday at noon at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC, 300 E. Main St., Endicott. The Reverend Mark Kimpland will officiate. There will be no calling hours.
Memorials (in lieu of flowers) may be made to the Broome County Humane Society.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019