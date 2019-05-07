Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Ambrose Church
203 Washington Avenue
Endicott, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ambrose Church
203 Washington Avenue
Endicott, NY
View Map
Endicott - MARY JOAN DAVIS, 69, of Endicott, New York, was raised to heaven Saturday, May 4, 2019. Born July 13, 1949, in Johnson City, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary McKeon. Mary is survived by her husband of 50 years Lawrence A. Davis, Sr.; children, Colleen M. Davis (Binghamton, NY), Lawrence A. Davis, Jr. (Fort Wayne, IN) and Brian M. Davis (Manheim, PA) and her siblings David McKeon, Kathy Munro, John McKeon, Margret Robinson, and Dennis McKeon. She was also preceded in death by her brother George McKeon. She was a devoted Grandmother of Katelyn, Megan, Peyton and Jackson and Aunt to almost 50 nieces & nephews. She spent her life as a loving care giver, in the jobs she had and all the family and friends who were in need. Mary was a mother to all. She was a past member of the Rosary Altar Society and a Meals On Wheels volunteer. Mary was a devout Catholic at Our Lady of Good Counsel and St. Ambrose Churches of Endicott. A gathering of family and friends is from 9 am to 10:30 am Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at St. Ambrose Church, 203 Washington Avenue, Endicott. Funeral Mass will follow directly after. Internment will be in Maine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 7 to May 8, 2019
