Mary K Arnold
Endicott - Mary K Arnold,68, of Endicott, went to be with the Lord Monday December 30,2019 at Wilson Memorial Regional Medical Center. She was predeceased by her parents Donald and Ethel Brooks.2 Brothers Ronald Greene, and Donald Brooks. She is survived by her loving Husband Edward, her 3 Children Thomas, John, and Amy. Her Brothers Richard, Charles, Kenneth, and David. Her Sister Barbara Hayes, Several Nieces and Nephews. She was a member of St Ambrose Church, Endicott, and was a retired employee from Campus Preschool at Binghamton University. A Memorial Mass will be offered Saturday January 4,2020 at 11AM at St Ambrose Church,203 Washington Ave, Endicott. Father Michael Galuppi will officiate. The family will receive friends at the Church Saturday from 10AM until service time at 11. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the ,13 Beech St, Johnson City, NY 13790
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020