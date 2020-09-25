1/1
Mary K. Matias
Mary K. Matias

Johnson City - Mary K. Matias, 98, of Johnson City, NY went to be with her Lord on September 18, 2020. Mary was predeceased by her parents Constantine and Anna Kozak, brothers Nicholas, Peter and John Kozak and sisters Helen Prochaska and Ester Wandell, and her devoted and loving husband Peter J. Matias. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Carol Jo and Robert Korba, Naples, FL, her son James Matias, Portland, ME, her son and daughter-in-law David and Josephine Matias, Endicott, her son and daughter-in-law Richard and Adie Matias, Toronto, CA and her daughter and son-in-law Cheryl and Mark Bohunicky, Naples, FL. Mary was blessed with 17 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren! She is also survived by an endearing sister-in-law Violet Massar, and a sweet 'sister' Penny Kisacky.

Mom was so proud that she was the only student from her country schoolhouse to go on to attend and graduate from high school. She reminded us often of the determination it took to walk through many feet of snow to make this possible. Mom went on to do hair from home while raising her children, converting a bedroom into a hair salon equipped with sinks and swiveling chairs. This provided hours of fun for her children and also gave many of the neighborhood ladies the curliest of perms.

Mom later went to work at General Electric in Westover where she cultivated many friendships. She was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity(St. Ann) Church in Binghamton and was active in its Altar Rosary Society and Bingo events. She was an avid bowler and was in many leagues through work and church. She spent many years with her family on Owasco Lake. Mom loved boating and especially fishing for the big one.

Mom's great devotion to God showed through in her quiet confidence and humble spirit. In our mom's words, "Whatever she accomplished of the Lord, she hopes she has offended no one."

Ya tebya lyubium, calym serdtsem - I love you, with my whole heart! Go with Jesus!




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
