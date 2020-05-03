Mary Katherine Haigh



Mary Katherine Haigh died Thursday, April 30, surrounded by her loving family. She was 62.



Mary Kay was the beautiful bride of 40 years to John Haigh, adored her children Jesse and Jennifer Haigh, and is the beloved daughter of Richard and Kathleen O'Boyle.



She was the "fun" sister to Karen Barrie, Dick O'Boyle and Molly Riordan, and the cool aunt to Sean and Michelle Barrie, Taiowa, Richard, Lilly and Paulie O'Boyle, Marley Urdanick, and Chloe, Flinn and Max Riordan, and great aunt to Kiran, Aubrey, Tai and Jack.



Her uncle and godfather William and Mary O'Boyle, Aunt Patricia Fallon and her heavenly aunts and uncle Mary Lou and Earl Payne and Roseanne DeSilva all helped her grow into the vivacious woman we love. The O'Boyle, Payne, Fallon and DeSilva cousins will miss her smiles, laughter and friendship. She was an incredible daughter-in-law to Mary Haigh and sister-in-law to Nola Urdanick, Lisa Aldrich, Michael Barrie, Tara O'Boyle and Mike Riordan.



Mary Kay will be missed dearly by friends Donna Church, Julie Sparrow, Gerri Clark and Paul Battista, plus too many more to mention.



She was a generous and giving person and wore her heart on her sleeve; she cried at every wedding and laughed and danced at every special occasion. Mary Kay was a NY Giants fanatic, loved her dog Gypsy, but most of all enjoyed being with her family and friends.



Services will be private, but a celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the cause of your choosing.









