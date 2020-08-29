Mary Kathryn Christian



Mary Kathryn (Kathy Kushner) Christian, 61, passed away August 12, 2020. She was born March 26, 1959, and graduated from Maine Endwell Sr. High School, Endwell, NY, in 1977. She was employed 19 years with Broome County Psychiatric Center/Broome Dev. Center and employed 10 years with Publix Bakery, Indian Rocks Beach, FL.



With deep sorrows, Kathy unexpectedly passed away in her home in Clearwater, FL. On this day she received a calling with an offer she could not refuse, an appointment in which she will not be returning. This calling came with an opportunity for her to reunite with family, friends and life partner she has not seen in a long, long time. We are deeply saddened to see her leave and forever she will be in our hearts. May her journey be restful & peaceful.



She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Judith A Hearl & Dwayne Hearl; sister, Helen B Kushner; brother, Nicolas A Kushner; niece, Ashley M Kushner, and her fiancé, Timothy Coffey; great-niece, Aleah; great-nephew, Kai; beloved cat, Gable.



As she rises to the gates of Glory may she be joined with her parents, Alex Kushner & Dorothy Rightmire, life partner, Robert (Bobby) Hall & beloved family members, Mark Christian.



Celebration of life will take place in St. Petersburg, FL at a later date.









